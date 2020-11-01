ABC50 goes beyond politics in this 1:1 with Stefanik and Cobb

(WWTI) – Our candidates sat down for a one-on-one with ABC50’s Alex Hazard in this Made in Northern New York special.

Get to know your candidates like never before. Alex talked to them about where they’re from, how they were raised, who they are as people, their core values and more just before the election.

Watch the full special in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.