ABC50 has opportunities for 2 paid internships this summer

(WWTI) – Are you a college student currently enrolled in a television broadcast/digital field or a high school senior that will be enrolling in one of these fields in the fall ?

If so, WWTI ABC 50 has an opportunity for you.

WWTI ABC50/Nexstar Media Inc. in Watertown has been awarded 2 paid internships from the New York State Broadcasters Association for this upcoming summer season.

We are looking for one position to work in our digital/news agency and another in our Production/Promotions department.

These paid internships are for 180 hours at the current minimum wage in Jefferson County, NY.

If you are interested in either one of these roles, please send your resume to:

WWTI ABC 50

ABC 50 Plaza

105 Court Street

Watertown, New York 13601

ATT: David Males

This information can also be emailed to DavidMales@Informnny.com. No phone calls please.

WWTI ABC 50 /Nexstar Media Inc. is an EOE Employer