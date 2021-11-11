ABC50 honors local veterans November 11 at 7pm on ‘Veterans Voices’

“Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve” airs tonight at 7pm on ABC50.

In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I.

November 11th became a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day.

In 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for veterans in all wars. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served while we celebrate and honor America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Tonight we honor local veterans in the North Country.

ABC50’s Delaney Keppner speaks with Glenn Dodge, a 104-year-old World War II Veteran

Alex Hazard gets to know the Mountain Warriors Sled Hockey Team

Isabella Colello introduces us to Jay P., a Fort Drum soldier and musician

