ABC50 joins Hospice of Jefferson County in honoring ‘Stronger Together Day’

WWTI staff members wear their ‘Stronger Together Day’ apparel on August 21. From left to right: Brian Hunziker, Production; David Males, Vice President & General Manager; Isabella Colello, Digital Multimedia Journalist; and Sydney Havens, Intern. (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — WWTI ABC50 has joined Hospice of Jefferson County, the City of Watertown and Jefferson County in honoring ‘Stronger Together Day’ on August 21.

The special day was established to encourage all members of the community to remain safe and healthy, along with reminding everyone of their strength, compassion and resilience.

“WWTI ABC50 is thrilled about being a part of Jefferson County Stronger Together Day. By working together we can meet any challenge head on and win!” ABC50 Vice President David Males said.

The City of Watertown issued a proclamation to honor the day. A variety of apparel is available for purchase on the Hospice of Jefferson County website in adult and youth sizes. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Jefferson County.

