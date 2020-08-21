ABC50 joins Hospice of Jefferson County in honoring ‘Stronger Together Day’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — WWTI ABC50 has joined Hospice of Jefferson County, the City of Watertown and Jefferson County in honoring ‘Stronger Together Day’ on August 21.
The special day was established to encourage all members of the community to remain safe and healthy, along with reminding everyone of their strength, compassion and resilience.
“WWTI ABC50 is thrilled about being a part of Jefferson County Stronger Together Day. By working together we can meet any challenge head on and win!” ABC50 Vice President David Males said.
The City of Watertown issued a proclamation to honor the day. A variety of apparel is available for purchase on the Hospice of Jefferson County website in adult and youth sizes. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Jefferson County.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bills DE Mario Addison excited to play in Sean McDermott’s defense again
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’ after Trump praises it
- News article helps Florida man spot Oklahoma couple wanted in child sex crimes
- Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.