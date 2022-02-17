Due to technical difficulties, the ABC50 NOW Live show originally scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16 did not stream live. This is a version of the ABC50 NOW Live show recorded on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The show streams live every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on InformNNY.com.

Temperatures are mild today with highs in the mid-40s. Although the weather is dry throughout the North Country this afternoon, it is very windy outside with gusts up to 40 miles per hour in some regions. Rain will develop overnight, but temperatures will stay in the 40s throughout this evening and into tomorrow. We’ll have steady rain showers throughout the day tomorrow and flash flood watches will be in effect for all of the North Country and most New York State. Temperatures will cool back down on Friday with highs in the 20s. We will get snow showers throughout the day and into Saturday.

More than 150 drivers were ticketed by New York State Police over Super Bowl weekend as part of the STOP DWI campaign. Over the course of four days, state police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints throughout New York State. Nearly 10,000 tickets were issued statewide for infractions like driving while intoxicated, speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt violations and violations of the move over law. Of the 156 drivers ticketed in the North Country, six were DWI arrests and four were violations of the move over law. The New York State Police Super Bowl Weekend STOP DWI campaign ran from February 11-14 and was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Ice cream products that were sold in New York have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. The Royal Ice Cream Company expanded its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry. The affected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121.” The ice cream was distributed to retail stores in New York as well as several other states under various brand names. Although healthy people may experience only short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea and abdominal pain, listeria infection can be fatal to newborns and people with weakened immune systems and can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Anyone who purchased an affected product should return the item to the place of purchase for a full refund. The full list of affected brands is available on our website.

The Stewart’s Shop on Washington Street in Watertown may be moving to a new location. Stewart’s is proposing to relocate the store to a new site on Flower Avenue East in the city. The current site on Washington Street was built in 1995. In the proposal, Stewart’s said the location isn’t accessible to pedestrian shoppers and the company wants to meet the evolving needs of its communities. The relocation requires approval from the city and, if approved, Stewart’s said the new location would repurpose an under-used lot, be more accessible to pedestrians and would offer expanded seating and parking.

Spring training for cadets has begun at the David Sullivan-St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy. Twenty-two cadets enrolled in the program that is sponsored by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Cadet Bobbi Snyder said the training is already bringing the class together. She said the decision to follow the career path came after she moved to the North Country to study biology at St. Lawrence University. She became involved with the college’s EMS program and is a first responder for Canton Fire and Rescue. After meeting a St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Snyder took the Civil Service Exam with hopes of joining the force. She is now one of the six cadets hired by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently in the academy. Another cadet enrolled in the academy, Ogdensburg native Zachary Grenier, said he is thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the program. He is enrolled as a pre-employment student using his GI Bill benefits…allowing him to participate without a sponsoring police department. The cadets will spend their days learning criminal processes, lifesaving techniques… and physical training.

Snowmobile accidents continue to increase across New York State, requiring assistance from local law enforcement and state agencies. Forest Rangers, firefighters and EMTs have already attended several calls since the beginning of the month, including a rescue in the town of Long Lake after two snowmobiles broke through the ice, leaving one person trapped in the water. Emergency personnel were able to rescue the trapped snowmobiler and get them to safety. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has been patrolling snowmobile trails to make sure motorists are being safe and obeying speed limits. St. Lawrence County deputies patrol over 700 miles of snowmobile trails in the county and are working closely with other agencies to make the trails a safe and fun place for families and tourists. Several snowmobile accidents have been fatal this winter and agencies like the New York State Snowmobile Association are urging caution while out on the trails.

Wrestlers from Copenhagen Central School District had a history-making weekend. Wrestlers Chase Nevills, Tavian Camper and Adam Ortega were all named Section III Champions at the Sectional Tournament in mid-February. Dylan Petrie also took home a third-place medal. All four athletes received automatic bids to the New York State Public High School Athletics Association Wrestling Tournament that will take place later this season. Camper was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for Division 2. He entered the tournament as the fourth seed and won his weight class by beating the fifth, first and second seeds. They will move on to compete in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament later this month at the Times Union Center in Albany.

