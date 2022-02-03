This is a recorded version of the ABC50 NOW Live show that live-streamed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The show streams live every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on InformNNY.com.

People throughout the North Country are welcoming an increase in temperatures today. Highs will reach 40 degrees, but a winter storm warning goes into effect tonight and the temperatures will drop. We’ll have rain showers this evening that will quickly turn into snow overnight and snow showers will continue into Friday before tapering off. Many of us will see up to six inches of snowfall by Thursday evening and up to six more inches is expected on Thursday night and into Friday. For those who follow famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, he did see his shadow this morning for the 107th time since the tradition began in 1887, predicting winter is here to stay for six more weeks.

New York State has experienced a 92% decrease in COVID-19 cases since the peak on January 7. The state’s general mask mandate is currently set to expire on February 10, but Governor Hochul said she will continue to review the numbers and meet with officials at hospitals and schools to determine if the mandate will be extended. There is a stay in place for the mask mandate, meaning masks are still required in schools and in public places until a decision is issued by the appellate division. Some lawmakers support the mandate and others strongly oppose it. Governor Hochul said it is critical to save lives and keep businesses and schools safe. We will keep you up-to-date on the mask mandate as we receive more information…

The 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Champion for the North Country has been announced and this year’s champion is Finley Schell. Finley has autism and is nonverbal, but an iPad he received through the Children’s Miracle Network helps him communicate. Finley’s mom, Kylie Schell, said that without the device Finley wouldn’t be able to communicate his needs and feelings to her. Thanks to the device, he has a voice. Finley will serve as an ambassador for CMN for the next year, working to raise awareness in the community about the program and how donations benefit local children. Children’s Miracle Network has provided more than $250,000 in support to Samaritan Medical Center over the past year. Samaritan Medical Center CEO Thomas Carman said donations from community members and corporate sponsors make it possible for Samaritan to purchase important equipment. CMN also provides financial assistance directly to families of children experiencing a health crisis. Over $35,000 was provided to local families through their Direct Family Assistance Program in 2021.

Ogdensburg is requesting federal funding for its fire department. The city submitted requests for three grants, totaling over $1 million from FEMA for the city’s fire response efforts. The city asked for funding to hire up to five additional firefighters in 2023 and to purchase protective gear, storage lockers and equipment for testing air quality for hazardous materials on fire calls. Funding was also requested to purchase a large stock of smoke detectors and smoke alarm education resources. If awarded, the funds would be available to the city of Ogdensburg in late 2022 or early 2023.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the second annual Ryan Shelly Memorial Fishing Derby this month in memory of Sergeant Ryan Shelly. Shelly died in August after a battle with cancer. He was a 19.5-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. The fishing derby is taking place on February 19 and proceeds will benefit a 15-month-old baby named Teagan, who was diagnosed with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

The North Country has seen an alarming spike in snowmobile-related deaths. There have been six fatal snowmobile accidents in the area since the beginning of the year, half of which have occurred in Lewis County. Dominic Jacangelo, the executive director of the New York State Snowmobile Association, warns that most of the accidents are caused by excessive speed and sometimes alcohol does play a role in fatal accidents. Jacangelo is calling on local law enforcement to enforce the rules on trails this winter and he is encouraging riders to abide by speed limits and follow safety tips, like never riding alone, carrying emergency supplies and taking a safety course.

Advocates gathered in Albany yesterday to call for New York State to provide more protection for tenants after the end of the eviction moratorium. Protestors gathered outside of Albany City Hall where civil court has begun hearing eviction cases again. They called for increasing resources for the Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act that allows the state to acquire abandoned hotels and offices to be used for affordable housing. They also called for a housing access voucher program and good cause eviction legislation. Governor Hochul has announced plans to tackle home insecurity at the state level. She announced a request for over $1 billion in additional federal assistance for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Her 2023 budget also includes a $35 million proposal to provide free legal representation for eviction proceedings outside of New York City.

