This is a recorded version of the ABC50 NOW Live show that live-streamed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The show streams live every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on InformNNY.com

Temperatures will get into the upper-30s in the North Country today, along with rain and snow that are lingering in our forecast. A cold front will move through this evening, knocking the temperatures down to around ten degrees. We will wake up to temperatures around five degrees in the morning and it won’t get much warmer throughout the day. Wind chill temperatures will feel sub-zero on Thursday. Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday with overnight lows well below zero.

The North Country community is coming together to remember the life of Reid Rajner. The 16-year-old died following a car accident in the town of Pamelia on Saturday. He was the rear passenger in a truck that struck a tree. Rajner was a Junior at Indian River High School in Philadelphia where counseling staff has been made available and groups of students and staff are wearing blue and white as a show of support for the family. Rajner’s older brother, 19-year-old Bryce Rayner, was the driver of the vehicle and was transported to a hospital in Syracuse. Friends and family continue to pour out messages of hope for his recovery as they mourn the loss of his younger brother. Another passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Madelyn Countryman, was treated at a local hospital and has been released. Police say that icy road conditions are suspected to be the primary contributing factor in the accident.

Over 1,000 North Country students tested positive for COVID-19 within a one-week span following the holiday recess. School districts across Jefferson, Lewis and Saint Lawrence counties reported a spike in cases between January 6 and January 14. As cases began increasing, New York officials put plans in place to keep students in school, including the distribution of at-home testing kits and new “test-to-stay” protocols. All schools in New York have been required to report COVID cases to the department of health on a daily basis since September, including both student and employee cases.

A local school district is addressing issues surrounding its foodservice after a photo of a student’s meal went viral. Parishville-Hopkinton’s Superintendent Dr. William Collins released a message to the community regarding a parent’s Facebook post. The post included a photo that was sent to Christopher Vangellow by his child showing a lunch that consisted of four chicken nuggets, white rice and a side of carrots. Vangellow also shared other photos of lunches from different days that he described as “lacking” and “not very appetizing.” Dr. Collins announced that a group will be created to address the dissatisfaction with school meals while still meeting the strict USDA requirements.

A police search led to the discovery of more than a dozen unmarked cremated remains and several bodies at a funeral home in New York State. The discovery was made at Ehle and Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown. Funeral director Brian Barnett had his license suspended in November due to operating an unregistered firm because the funeral home wasn’t licensed and wasn’t supposed to be storing or handling the deceased. In January, a family filed a complaint with police claiming they were unable to contact Barnett for several weeks after purchasing cremation services for a loved one and it wasn’t the first complaint against the funeral home. During the search by police, several containers of cremated remains were found without visible identification tags and some were even open. Detectives also found bodies in advanced stages of decomposition in a garage. The remains discovered on the property have been transferred to another funeral home and police are trying to connect with any family members of the deceased.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization has announced a new concert date for ZZ Top to perform in Watertown. The concert originally scheduled for July of last summer was postponed due to the rising number of COVID cases at the time. The new date for the concert is Saturday, July 23, 2022 and tickets will go on sale on February 16. Anyone who kept their original tickets for last summer’s concert should hold on to them because they are valid for this summer’s show. The show is part of the Car-Freshner / FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships Concert Series and proceeds benefit DPAO programs that provide services to more than five hundred families in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The Buffalo Bills advanced to the divisional round after beating the Patriots in their wild-card round matchup last weekend. The Bills have won four of their last five games against New England and their offensive line continues to shine, with touchdowns on their first seven possessions in Saturday’s game. They will be traveling to Arrowhead Stadium for their next playoff game, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Steelers Sunday night. In their October meeting, the Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20.

