(WWTI) — ABC’s contract with Google’s YouTube TV has expired as of Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. As a result, ABC50’s programming has been removed from YouTube TV.

ABC works with our distribution partners to continue to offer fans their favorite programming. ABC has been unable to reach a fair, market-based agreement with Google’s YouTube TV to continue carrying our programming.

As a YouTube TV customer, you no longer have access to live sporting events and news coverage, plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels.

As a result, some of your favorite shows have been impacted including SportsCenter and exclusive live sports like Monday Night Football, College Football and NBA Basketball; Bluey, Puppy Dog Pals and Raven’s Home; 25 Days of Christmas; American Horror Story and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia; plus Life Below Zero, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, and much more.

As negotiations continue between ABC and YouTube TV, you can find ABC programming via streaming services like FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and many others. You can also try a satellite TV service like DIRECTV or DISH or subscribe to another Cable or Telco provider in your area.

ABC is working to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our programming.

Contact a YouTube TV Customer Service Representative to let them know you want your channels back.