ABC50 recognizes Remarkable Women from across the North Country March 6 at 7:30pm

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Four local North Country women are being highlighted throughout February and March and have been considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award. The local winner will be announced on Friday, March 6 at 7:30pm EST on ABC50.

Join ABC50’s Alex Hazard and his special Co-Host, his mom, Terese Mullen, as they show you the stories of four women that were nominated as Remarkable Women from Northern New York. These four women are Ticia Aumell, Suzie Renzi-Falge, Terry Pistolesi, and Allie Nettles-Casey.

The local winner will receive a trip to New York City to appear on a taping of the Mel Robbins Show in mid-March. The national winner of Nexstar’s 2020 Remarkable Woman of the Year Award will be announced Thursday, March 26 during the Mel Robbins Show, beginning at 9am EST.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.