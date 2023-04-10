Do you have what it takes to be the next great face of ABC50?
ABC50 and Informnny.com are currently seeking a Community Relations Specialist to provide a strong presence on air, on digital platforms and in the community.
If you are passionate about the North Country this is an excellent opportunity to make a difference in the community and thrive in the spotlight.
Responsibilities:
- Be a go-to resource for ad campaigns, including a focus on creative, delivery, quality and implementations.
- Be involved in station and community focused events.
- Plan, participate and implement community partnership activities.
- Strengthen community relations with local community leaders.
- Produce and edit a wide range of content (e.g., commercials/promotions, social media, website content, special projects, etc.).
Requirements:
Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred
Experience:
- Need to be confident in front of the camera and preference will be given to those who can also shoot and edit video using Adobe Premiere Pro
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Ability to work under tight, aggressive deadlines, while being extremely detail-oriented and organized, to ensure accurate and timely delivery of projects.
- Ability to work across several projects and adapt to shifting priorities.
- Must be comfortable working independently and completing all necessary tasks without constant supervision.
- Adaptability, flexibility, and the ability to maintain a positive attitude and professional demeanor under pressure is essential.
- High level experience with MS Office (Powerpoint, Excel and Word) and Google Docs
Interested candidates can apply online.
WWTI ABC50 | Nexstar Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.