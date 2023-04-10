Do you have what it takes to be the next great face of ABC50?

ABC50 and Informnny.com are currently seeking a Community Relations Specialist to provide a strong presence on air, on digital platforms and in the community.

If you are passionate about the North Country this is an excellent opportunity to make a difference in the community and thrive in the spotlight.

Responsibilities:

Be a go-to resource for ad campaigns, including a focus on creative, delivery, quality and implementations.

Be involved in station and community focused events.

Plan, participate and implement community partnership activities.

Strengthen community relations with local community leaders.

Produce and edit a wide range of content (e.g., commercials/promotions, social media, website content, special projects, etc.).



Requirements:

Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

Experience:

Need to be confident in front of the camera and preference will be given to those who can also shoot and edit video using Adobe Premiere Pro

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Ability to work under tight, aggressive deadlines, while being extremely detail-oriented and organized, to ensure accurate and timely delivery of projects.

Ability to work across several projects and adapt to shifting priorities.

‪Must be comfortable working independently and completing all necessary tasks without constant supervision.

Adaptability, flexibility, and the ability to maintain a positive attitude and professional demeanor under pressure is essential.

High level experience with MS Office (Powerpoint, Excel and Word) and Google Docs

Interested candidates can apply online.

WWTI ABC50 | Nexstar Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.