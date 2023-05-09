WWTI ABC50 is has an opportunity for a highly motivated, self-driven candidate to lead our news team.

We’re a 100% digital operation, and as the digital content manager, you’ll have the opportunity to shape the editorial direction of InformNNY.

The digital content manager is responsible for the daily oversight and crafting the overall strategy of InformNNY. The manager works with WWTI’s digital reporters and other Nexstar stations across the region and improves the daily packaging and promotion of editorial content — all as part of their strategy to grow the local audience.

They lead by example, never hesitating to jump into the mix and create high-performing content

as needed.

This is a full-time position based in Watertown, NY.

Responsibilities:

Creates and executes a content strategy that will resonate with the local audience.

Trains, coaches and manages local digital reporters and producers — and can effectively perform each of their duties, when necessary.

Evaluates website analytics and observes traffic trends as part of daily and long-term decision making for audience growth strategy.

Monitors all forms of major national, state and local media (print, TV, digital, blogs and social) for breaking news, trending stories and exclusive stories that will grow engagement and drive loyal, local traffic.

Is excellent at writing engaging headlines for various platforms (site, social media, search) and developing this skill in others.

Assists team in curating a steady stream of high-interest local content that is packaged and promoted in a way that maximizes engagement and repeat site visitation.

Builds positive working relationships with station staff and management

Identifies and works collaboratively on enterprise content and creates opportunities to market digital content.

Oversees and strategizes for external content promotion via social media, newsletters, etc.

Responsible for meeting local site KPI goals

Skills & Experience Required:

A minimum of 2 years of experience in digital content and journalism.

Capable of researching, interviewing, writing and editing original news articles.

Clever headline writer that gets readers to click.

Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style.

Strong understanding of Google Analytics; Chartbeat experience a plus.

Strong multitasking abilities.

Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision-maker.

Ease with/ability to learn new technology independently and quickly.

Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, HTML, CSS and Photoshop/Lightroom experience a plus.

Some schedule flexibility (nights, weekends).

Meets measurements of success

Measurements of Success:

Meets digital KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

Ensures local team meets daily deadlines.

Creates positive work environment for local digital employees.

Has a track record of training journalists who prove to be successful.

