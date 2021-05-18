ABC50 seeking Digital Media & Production Assistant

WWTI ABC50 has an opening for a Digital Media & Production Assistant.

This unique full-time position will include digital reporting and on-air commercial production.

The Digital Media & Production Assistant should be energetic, creative and innovative. Candidates should know how to shoot and edit their own work.

Duties:

Reports, shoots and edits news stories and events for our digital news agency, ABC50 NOW

Files steady stream of content to our website

Shoots and edits video for on-air commercial production and on-air promotional video

Publicizes stories via social media platforms

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Fluency in English and excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Proficiency with cameras, microphones, computers, mobile phones and other gear

Proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud

Great multi-tasker with ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced and deadline driven environment

Valid driver’s license with good driving record

Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds

Must be able to make decisions without immediate supervision

Hours for this position are Wednesday – Sunday from 8:30am – 5:30pm. Some flexibility will be permitted if necessary and reasonable.

If you enjoy being part of a great team in a winning work environment and broadcast television interests you, email your resume to David Males, davidmales@informnny.com, or mail to:

WWTI ABC50

ABC50 Plaza

105 Court Street

Watertown, New York 13601

ATT: David Males

No phone calls please.

WWTI ABC50 /Nexstar is an EOE Employer

ABC50 is also seeking an Account Executive to join our Sales Team.

Click here for more information about this position.