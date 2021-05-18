ABC50 seeking Digital Media & Production Assistant

WWTI ABC50 has an opening for a Digital Media & Production Assistant.
This unique full-time position will include digital reporting and on-air commercial production.
The Digital Media & Production Assistant should be energetic, creative and innovative. Candidates should know how to shoot and edit their own work.
Duties:
- Reports, shoots and edits news stories and events for our digital news agency, ABC50 NOW
- Files steady stream of content to our website
- Shoots and edits video for on-air commercial production and on-air promotional video
- Publicizes stories via social media platforms
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Fluency in English and excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Proficiency with cameras, microphones, computers, mobile phones and other gear
- Proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud
- Great multi-tasker with ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced and deadline driven environment
- Valid driver’s license with good driving record
- Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds
- Must be able to make decisions without immediate supervision
Hours for this position are Wednesday – Sunday from 8:30am – 5:30pm. Some flexibility will be permitted if necessary and reasonable.
If you enjoy being part of a great team in a winning work environment and broadcast television interests you, email your resume to David Males, davidmales@informnny.com, or mail to:
WWTI ABC50
ABC50 Plaza
105 Court Street
Watertown, New York 13601
ATT: David Males
No phone calls please.
WWTI ABC50 /Nexstar is an EOE Employer
