ABC50 takes on ‘See 10, Do 10’ challenge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – While people are practicing social distancing, one way they are staying active is with the newest social media challenge, “See 10, Do 10.”

In this challenge, people record doing 10 push-ups and tag their friends in the video. The tagged friends then have to complete 10 push-ups and tag other social media users.

While gyms are closed, people are using social media to stay active and connect with each other.

Some members of the ABC50 team joined the challenge, tagging friends and businesses to encourage the North Country community to spread joy and optimism during the coronavirus epidemic.

