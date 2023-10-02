WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first two games of the American League Wild Card series between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays will air on ABC50.

The first two games of the best-of-three series will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 and Wednesday, October 4 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay is fourth seed and Texas is the fifth seed.

The winner of the series will take on the American League East champion Baltimore Orioles in the Division Series.

Programming on ABC50 will be affected due to this series.