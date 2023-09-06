WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North country football fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the Monday Night Football season-opener between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will be carried locally on ABC50.

The opener between the AFC East rivals will kick off around 8:15 p.m. Eastern as the Aaron Rodgers makes his debut with the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Buffalo is looking to win the division title for the fourth straight season.

There ongoing dispute between Spectrum and Disney may still black on out the ESPN showing of the game. However, ABC will simulcast the game as one of seven Monday Night games to be broadcast simultaneously at the same time.

However, the dispute between Nexstar, this station’s parent company, and DISH Network and DIRECTV is still ongoing. Go https://www.keepmylocalchannels.com/ for options.