ABC50’s fall schedule: See what’s new and returning

This image released by ABC shows the cast of “The Wonder Years,” from left, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Elisha Williams and Laura Kariuki. Fred Savage, who starred in “The Wonder Years” when it ran originally on ABC from 1988 to 1993, directed the pilot episode of the new version and is a producer of the series. (Erika Doss/ABC via AP)

(WWTI) — ABC has set the fall premiere dates for its new and returning series for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Last fall’s number one new series “Big Sky” will be returning, but will now be on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. The show follows detectives as they search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana, only to discover there may be many more girls in need of their help. The new season will premiere on September 30.

“The Wonder Years” will be premiering on ABC this fall on Wednesday, September 22 at 8:30 p.m. The coming-of-age show is inspired by the award-winning series of the same name. The show will take place in the 1960s, taking a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of the imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

ABC will also be introducing “Queens” to their viewers this fall season. The show is about four women in their 40’s who reunite after being out of touch for years to recreate their hip hop group from the 90s. The show will premiere on Tuesday, October 19 at 10 p.m.

There will also be several midseason series premiering on ABC this fall.

One of these series will be “Abbott Elementary.” This workplace comedy will focus on a group of passionate teachers and slightly tone-deaf principal, and how they are brought together at a Philadelphia public school. The educators are determined to help their students despite having the odds being stacked against them.

“Maggie” will be another midseason series that will premiere this fall. The show follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.

The last midseason series will be “Woman of the Movement,” which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley and takes place in 1955. Mamie risks her life to find justice after her son is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. The life-changing event inspires Mamie to become an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

The schedule for the fall season shows and premiere dates can be found below:

Monday, September 20

Dancing with the Stars 8|7c

Wednesday, September 22

The Goldbergs 8|7c

The Wonder Years 8:30|7:30

The Conners 9|8c

Home Economics 9:30|8:30c (new time)

A Million Little Things 10|9c

Sunday, September 26

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 8|7c (new day)

Supermarket Sweep 9|8c (new time)

The Rookie 10|9c

Monday, September 27

The Good Doctor 10|9c

Thursday, September 30

Station 19 8|7c

Grey’s Anatomy 9|8c

Big Sky 10|9c (new day)

Sunday, October 3

America’s Funniest Home Videos 7|6c

Friday, October 3

Shark Tank 8|7c

20/20 9|8c (two hours)

Tuesday, October 19

The Bachelorette 8|7c

Queens 10|9c