ABC’s Fall Preview Special: behind-the-scenes look at ABC50’s 2021 line-up

(WWTI) — ABC50 is offering its viewers a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at at ABC’s new 2021 line-up with “ABC’s Fall Preview Special.”
The half-hour special will be hosted by Derek Hough from “Dancing with the Stars,” and will will highlight new series like “Queens” and “The Wonder Years,” and will also take a look at returning fan favorites like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor,” “Big Sky,” “The Conners,” “Home Economics,” “Dancing with the Stars” and much more.
“ABC’s Fall Preview Special” will air on ABC50 at noon on Saturday, September 11.