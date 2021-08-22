ABC’s Fall Preview Special: behind-the-scenes look at ABC50’s 2021 line-up

This Sept. 30, 2019 photo released by ABC shows former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, left, and Lindsay Arnold during the celebrity dance competition series “Dancing With the Stars,” in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday, Oct. 14, that viewers should vote for Spicer. The president called hima “good guy” and wrote “he has always been there for us!” Spicer told USA Today there’s no question a “huge” amount of his votes come from Trump supporters. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

(WWTI) — ABC50 is offering its viewers a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at at ABC’s new 2021 line-up with “ABC’s Fall Preview Special.”

The half-hour special will be hosted by Derek Hough from “Dancing with the Stars,” and will will highlight new series like “Queens” and “The Wonder Years,” and will also take a look at returning fan favorites like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor,” “Big Sky,” “The Conners,” “Home Economics,” “Dancing with the Stars” and much more.

“ABC’s Fall Preview Special” will air on ABC50 at noon on Saturday, September 11.