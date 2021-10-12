Abnormally warm weather may break previous North Country records

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tuesday’s weather may have you asking, “it is fall, right?”

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo and Burlington are predicting abnormally high temperatures for the entire North Country on Tuesday. In fact, some of the forecasted temperatures may break previous records for October 12.

Specifically, in St. Lawrence County, temperatures may reach 80 in Potsdam and the high 70s along the St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg and Massena.

Tuesday remains on track to be the warmest day of the week with some locations flirting with record highs. pic.twitter.com/hKoy8MgbJE — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) October 11, 2021

In Jefferson County, temperatures are expected to reach the high 70s, with temperatures hitting 77 in Watertown. Lewis County is predicted to be a little cooler, with a high of 74 in Lowville. A few showers are expected later in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.