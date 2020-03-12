ACC cancels remainder of tournament, follows remainder of Power Five

(WWTI) – The Power Five leagues of NCAA Basketball, ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and PAC-12 have all cancelled their end of season conference tournaments in leu of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the NCAA had announced their men’s and women’s basketball end of season tournaments would be held with no fans in attendance. When the coronavirus outbreak was labeled as a pandemic by the Center of Disease Control, their decision changed.

Also announcing that their tournaments would not be played were the American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC and WAC.

The Big East will continue their tournament with Creighton and St. John playing their quarterfinal matchup today.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.