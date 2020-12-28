Access to WWTI/ABC50 restored on DISH Network services

IRVING, TX (WWTI) — Dish Network and Nexstar Media Group have reached an agreement regarding the availability of local television stations.
On December 24, Nexstar Media Group announced that they reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.
This agreement follows the removal of Nexstar-owned stations and WGN America from DISH Network’s satellite system on December 2, 2020.
According to Nexstar the agreement restores the 164 local television stations to DISH Network’s programming lineup; including WWTI/ABC50.
Additionally, in the agreement, the Nexstar-owned cable network WGN America was also restored to all programming. WGN America will also launch on DISH’s streaming service, Sling TV, in the early months of 2021.
Nexstar state that the recent agreement will allow over five million subscribers to access to “local entertainment, sports, and news programming provided by Nexstar television stations and by WGN America.”
Nexstar Media Group stated the following.
During the last three months, Nexstar successfully completed more than 250 distribution agreements with its satellite, cable, telco, and streaming partners. Combined with similar agreements reached with other providers in 2019, Nexstar now has long-term visibility regarding future retransmission and carriage fees covering 90% of the company’s footprint through 202Nexstar Media Group, Inc., December 24, 2020.
