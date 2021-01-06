‘AcousChix,’ Alexandria Central youth accapella quartet gets shout out from Governor Cuomo

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local youth accapella quartet received a shout out from the New York State Governor.

“AcousChix,” an all-girl barbershop quartet from Alexandria Central School District was featured in New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus newsletter update on January 5, 2020. The group was spotlighted in the newsletters “Deep Breath Moment;” which features positive events occurring despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo highlighted “AcouChix” for their Barbershop Harmony Society 2021 Virtual Junior Quartet Challenge video entry, where the four recorded “Happy Together” by The Turtles.

The quartet is comprised of two freshmen and two juniors of the school and lis coached by Alexandra Central School Music Educator Katie Taylor.

The group represented New York State at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s National Competition in Jacksonville Florida in 2020 and will participate again this year virtually.

Their video is their submission is place of a performance and community members are encouraged to vote online.

Their full video submission is featured below and to vote for “AcousChix,” visit the Virtual Junior Quartet Challenge voting page.

LATEST STORIES: