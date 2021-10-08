Active COVID-19 cases exceed 100 in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In Lewis County, there are over 100 residents in mandatory isolation with the coronavirus.

In a daily report on the county’s website on Thursday, Lewis County saw a rise in COVID-19 cases by 16. There are now 115 residents in mandatory isolation and 210 individuals under mandatory quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic, 33 Lewis County residents have died from the virus. There have also been 2,993 confirmed cases and 2,845 recoveries.

Also on October 7, Jefferson County officials confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases and St. Lawrence County reported 82. In total, there are now 1,034 active cases of the coronavirus in the tri-county region.

Lewis County remains designated as an area of high community COVID-19 transmission. Due to this designation, officials are encouraging all to wear masks in indoor and public spaces.

Lewis County Public Health is continuing to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Open clinics are constantly being scheduled and appointments can be made online or by calling 315-376-5453.