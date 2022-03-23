ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed more new COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday.

In a daily report on March 23, Public Health stated that 59 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on Tuesday. As a result, active cases reached 200 on Wednesday.

At the time of the report, there were six COVID-19 patients hospitalized, two who were admitted for COVID-19, and four admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. However, there were no residents in the ICU.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Wednesday. However, there have been 181 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of March 23, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 137.37, which was a decrease from Monday’s numbers. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period stayed at 8.6% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 1.5%.

The County also had a 60.7% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,383 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of this “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.