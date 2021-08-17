Active COVID cases climb to 17 in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The rise in COVID cases across the region is also hitting the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in Akwesasne.

On Monday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operation and Health Services reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the southern portion of Akwesasne. This brought the total number of active cases to 17.

Additionally, under the tribe’s jurisdiction, one individual is hospitalized and around 21 residents remain in quarantine.

To combat this rise, SRMT Health Officials urged all residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe currently has an overall vaccination rate of 45.9%

“Amid a rise in cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant across the country, the SRMT EOC strongly urges community members ages 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help keep our community members who are unable to be vaccinated, safe,” stated the EOC in a press release.

An open walk-in vaccine clinic will be held at the Tribe’s former-IGA building on Wednesday, August 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All individuals 12 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Those under 18 are required to have a parent or guardian present. Individuals can also schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine by calling Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141.

COVID-19 testing is being offered through Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services PCR Test Collection Clinics. These clinics are held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322.