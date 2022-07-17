JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Adams Center was killed in a fatal pedestrian crash in Jefferson County on Saturday.

According to New York State Police, the accident occurred at 15058 Snowshoe Road in the Town of Henderson around 12:16 p.m. on July 16. State Police determined that a local paving company was sealing a blacktop driveway at the residence when a fellow worker attempted to move a 2001 Ford pickup truck and trailer up the steep driveway.

The driver stated the pickup truck lost its power and its brakes and began to roll back, causing the trailer to strike 55-year-old Matthew F. Bondellio Sr, from Adams Center, NY who was standing directly behind the trailer spraying the driveway.

Bondellio was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he died due to his injuries. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to police.