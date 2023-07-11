JEFFERSON, LEWIS AND HERKIMER COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) – Encompass Recreation will debut an adaptive playground communication board at the Lewis County Fair to increase accessibility at school playgrounds, according to a press release.

Encompass Recreation is a nonprofit organization located in Northern NY their mission is to create sports and recreation for youth with higher support needs.

“Students that are not yet verbal, or with communication delays rely on AAC (augmentative and alternative communication) devices to interact with those around them. These devices, while useful for communication, are often a hindrance to playground play.” Founder and Director of Encompass Recreation Kylie Schell

Encompass Recreation, at three local schools during the spring semester, designed and piloted a banner-style playground core communication board and will be launching the final version of the board at this years Lewis County Fair playground.

According to Schell, the boards were offered to every school within the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES area. She continued by saying that any school that wanted the boards will get them, free of charge.

Twenty-six school playgrounds, at thirteen different districts, across Jefferson, Lewis and Herkimer counties will be gifted the communication boards for their playgrounds before school starts in September.