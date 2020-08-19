Add oat milk to your favorite Dunkin’ drinks

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Enjoy your favorite Dunkin’ drinks with a vegan-friendly dairy alternative.

Dunkin’ is bringing oatmilk to menus at all of its restaurants nationwide. The Massachusetts based chain is launching new items with Planet Oat, the marker leader in the product, making it the first fast-food restaurant to make oat milk available at all locations.

According to Dunkin’, customers can add Planet Oat Oatmilk to any beverage in place of milk, almondmilk, or cream.

This includes Dunkin’s new Iced Oatmilk Latte, as any hot, iced, and frozen coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty beverages such as Chai and Matcha Lattes. Oatmilk may be an additional charge.

Today’s national oatmilk launch coincides with the availability of Dunkin’s much-anticipated fall menu.

