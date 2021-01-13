Additional 4 COVID-19 cases logged by Lowville Central School District Wednesday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville School District reported a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed an additional four COVID-19 cases on January 13. According to Superintendent Dunckel-King, two students at the elementary school and two students at the high school have tested positive for the virus.
Superintendent Dunckel-King stated that none of the students were present in the District during the infectious period.
The District is working alongside Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified
The following statistics are the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.
|Total Student COVID-19 cases
|Total Teacher/staff COVID-19 cases
|Total COVID-19 cases
|Lowville Elementary School
|15
|2
|17
|Lowville Middle School
|11
|2
|13
|Lowville High School
|11
|3
|15
|District employees
|—
|1
|1
|Total
|46
