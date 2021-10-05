Additional 44 COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed throughout St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

In a daily COVID-19 report, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 44 additional residents tested positive for the virus. Additionally on October 4, following the weekend, 133 cases were reported.

With these new cases, there are now 381 active cases in the county. Out of this number 20, St. Lawrence County residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,907 confirmed positive cases. Based on New York State data, 122 residents have died due to COVID-related complications.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate has jumped to 6.11% and its rate of fully vaccinated residents stands at 53.7%.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.