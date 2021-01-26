Additional 542 members of NY National Guard deployed to D.C. to support Capitol security

Barbed wire is installed on security fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional members of the New York National Guard have been deployed to the nations Capitol.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday evening that following a request from the U.S. Secretary of the Army and U.S. National Guard, an additional 542 members of New York’s National Guard will be deployed to Washington D.C.

According to Cuomo, this deployment is to help bolster Capitol security and the previously deployed 1,300 National Guard members will now return home.

Governor Cuomo released the following statement.