Additional appointments open for March 2 Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A nurse prepares a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the national launch of the vaccination of hospital staff at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussel​s, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More appointments have been added to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for next week in Watertown.

Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray announced additional vaccine appointments for the March 2, 2021 clinic to be hosted at Jefferson Community College.

According to Chairman Gray, these appointments will be open exclusively to those 65 years of age or older.

Individuals who fall into this eligibility category can schedule appointments between 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

All COVID-19 vaccinations on March 2 will take place at the McVean Gymnasium on the Jefferson Community College campus.

Appointments can be made on the Jefferson County Public Health website and those with transportation needs have been directed to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.