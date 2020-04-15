Additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lewis County: Kraft Heinz employee tests positive

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the epidemic hit the North Country.

One new case was identified Tuesday afternoon and the individual is in isolation at home. The individual is an employee at the Kraft Heinz facility in Lowville, according to a release from Lewis County Public Health.

Health officials have been working closely with Kraft Heinz to ensure all exposed persons have been identified, notified and quarantined. Health officials have also provided cleaning and response guidance to the plant.

The Kraft Heinz facility in Lowville provides an essential service by taking milk from local farms and producing food. Under the New York State Department of Health guidelines for essential businesses, essential personnel who were exposed to COVID-19 can continue to work under the following conditions:

Working from home is not feasible Personnel are asymptomatic Personnel quarantine themselves when not at work Personnel undergo temperature and symptom checks upon arrival to work and at least every 12 hours Personnel wear a face mask while working If personnel develop symptoms while working, they immediately stop work and go home Any essential personnel with symptoms should be tested

The following are the most current statistics for COVID-19 cases in Lewis County:

62 individuals under quarantine

3 individuals under isolation

203 total tests

188 negative results

10 confirmed cases

5 pending results

7 individuals recovered

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands. For those who must go out for an essential task or essential work, CDC recommends the use of a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing strategies are difficult, like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions or those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.