Additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Indian River School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Indian River Central School District notified the community today of additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed within the district.

A staff member at Indian River Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19. One student at Philadelphia Primary School, the Intermediate School and the High School have also tested positive for the virus.

The district is working with Jefferson County Public Health as part of the contract tracing process, which identifies those who have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Contact tracing slows the spread of COVID-19.

Indian River School District, along with other school districts in the North Country, continue to inform the community of any positive COVID-19 cases involving school staff and students.