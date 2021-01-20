Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated on January 20 that three new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the District.

The breakdown is as follows.

One high school student

One BOCES staff member at Calcium Primary School

One middle school staff member

Last Thursday, Superintendent Dobmeier also confirmed and immediate shift to remote instruction for all students. This switch is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through Friday, January 29, 2021.

Indian River Central Schools immediately shifts to remote learning due to COVID-19 surge

As of January 19, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.