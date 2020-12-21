Additional COVID-19 death, 118 cases confirmed in Jefferson County over the weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, Jefferson County Public Health unfortunately confirmed the ninth COVID-19 related death in the county.
Public Health also reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, with 64 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday.
As of December 20 there have been a total of 39,085 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,691 positive results
- 1,270 individuals recovered
- 1,491 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 478 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 386 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 19 hospitalizations
- 9 COVID-19 related deaths
- 2 nursing home cases
- 4 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
