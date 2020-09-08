Additional COVID-19 testing site to open in Massena following recent cluster

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the rise in COVID-19 cases, St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will offer an additional testing site on September 9.

According to the department, a recent investigation has determined that potential COVID-19 exposure occurred between August 25 and September 7, which could result in a further rise in cases.

Additionally, 22 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 following the early stages of the contact tracing investigation. Following intense tracings, more than 150 people may be at risk.

New York State Department of Health and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will hold COVID-19 testing at Massena Community Center, 60 Beach Street, Massena, NY 13662 on Wednesday, September 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department encourages individuals who believe they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to get a test.

Those who are tested are urged to self-quarantine until test results are confirmed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

