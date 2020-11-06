Additional dates announced for Lowville COVID-19 drive thru testing site

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lewis County General Hospital & Residential Health Care Facility

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional dates have been announced for the drive-thru testing site in Lowville.

The Lewis County Health System has announced additional dates for their free state COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

The site located on the main campus in Lowville will be open on the following dates:

  • November 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • November 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • November 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story