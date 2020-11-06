Additional dates announced for Lowville COVID-19 drive thru testing site

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional dates have been announced for the drive-thru testing site in Lowville.
The Lewis County Health System has announced additional dates for their free state COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.
The site located on the main campus in Lowville will be open on the following dates:
- November 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- November 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- November 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
