Additional Deer Management Permits available to NYS hunters to control populations

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York hunters will have access to remaining Deer Management Permits starting next month.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced that additional Deer Management Permits in Wildlife Management Units will be available starting November 1, 2020.

According to the DEC, Deer Management Permits allow hunters to harvest antlerless deer and help to control deer populations in specific Wildlife Management Units.

However, through the initial Permit period, management targets have yet to be reached in certain Wildlife Management Units. This has led to the reopening of the DMP application process in these units. Hunters will have the opportunity to apply for up to two additional permits at DEC license sales outlets.

“New York’s hunters are setting records this year, but there are still opportunities for Deer Management Permits across the state. Deer populations are generally at or above desired levels in the units with leftover DMPs,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “In these areas, DEC encourages hunters to hunt safely and responsibly and to prioritize doe harvest and share extra venison with friends, neighbors, and the Venison Donation Coalition.”

The DEC announced that these “leftover” permits will be available for bowhunting in Wildlife Management Units 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S, 4J, 6P, 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C. As well as 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8M, 8N, 8R, 9A, 9F and 9G. Additional DMPs are available for those hunters who take antlerless deer in Units 1C, 3S, 4J, or 8C.

Deer Management Permit applications will reopen on November 1 on a first-come, first-serve basis. These Permits will be issued until a quota is achieved.

