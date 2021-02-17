Additional FEMA and State partnered vaccination sites to open in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional COVID-19 vaccination sites will open soon in New York State.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, that “at the Governor’s request,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency will establish four additional community-based vaccination sites. These four major sites will be opened in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers and will vaccinate approximately 1,000 New Yorkers each day.

According to the Governor’s Office, these sites were selected in partnership with FEMA and the CDC, focused on improving vaccine access in socially vulnerable communities; focused on communities and populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“From day one New York has prioritized equitable vaccination access with aggressive efforts targeted at reaching communities that were hit the hardest by COVID,” said Governor Cuomo. “We’re putting four new vaccination sites in socially vulnerable communities outside of New York City where we’ve seen higher positivity rates and lower vaccination rates. These sites will operate with extended hours – each administering 1,000 doses of the vaccine every day – and there is no doubt that they will be the most effective way to get the vaccine out as quickly and as fairly as possible in the communities that need it most and bring us one step closer to winning the war against COVID.”

The four sites are currently under development and are located at the addressed below:

Buffalo, Erie County

Delavan Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14215

Rochester, Monroe County

Former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot at Ave E

1345 St Paul Street

Rochester New York, 14621

Albany, Albany County

Washington Ave. Armory

195 Washington Ave

Albany, NY 12210

Yonkers, Westchester County

New York National Guard Armory

2 Quincy Place

Yonkers, NY 10701

The four sites will be opened in the first week of March and appointments will be initially reserved for members of the community in which the sites are located.

More scheduling information, opening dates and hours of operation has yet to be released by New York State.