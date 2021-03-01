Additional local resident launches candidacy for Town of Champion supervisor

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town of Champion Supervisor position now has a new candidate seeking nomination.

Brian Peck announced Sunday his candidacy for Town of Champion Supervisor, ultimately hoping to receive the Republican nomination.

Peck currently serves as Chief of Staff to Assemblyman Ken Blakenbush. He also is a Sergeant in the New York Guard where he is the Chief Signal NCO of the 10th Area Command. He’s also an EMT who has volunteered with Great Bend Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue.

Peck also started Coughlin Printing based in Watertown, New York.

“I was a small business owner. I’m extremely sensitive to the challenges people were facing even before the pandemic,” share Peck. “Too often, government’s mentality with small business is tax, fine, and harass. It can’t be that way. I want to partner with people who are working hard and following their dreams. Government should be providing resources and relief. We should be cutting through red tape.”

Brian Peck officially launched his campaign for Town of Champion Supervisor on February 28, 2021.