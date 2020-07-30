Additional North Country Schools release reopening ‘sneak peaks’

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That’s the latest thinking from some public health experts. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As school district reopening plan deadlines are due by the end of the week, more North Country Schools are releasing updates for families.

Copenhagen Central School District and Sackets Harbor Central School District

Copenhagen released their plan to welcome all students back for in-person instruction on September 8.

Through grade eight students will be sectioned into groups up to 16. Groups will not be permittd to interacts with each other throughout the day. All students will practice social distancing with the required 6 feet of separation when they are in their seats at assigned desks. Instruction can take place without a mask if students and teachers choose to do so.

Copenhagen High School will require 6 feet of separation at all times in classrooms with cleaning and disinfecting occurring between every period.

Sackets Harbor released their ‘sneak peak’ of school schedules, as well as safety and health protocols. However, they stated that all plans are subject to change upon state orders.

The following plans for Sackets have been released:

The district will open for hybrid instruction on September 8.

Kindergarten will start school on September 14, attending two days per week in-person until October 13, will then transition to four-days

Grades 1-6 will attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday

Grades 7-12 will be split in half and attend in-person instruction on alternating days

Grades 7-12 with disabilities and English Language Learnings will attend days 1-4 in-person as deemed necessary

Wednesdays will be remote for all students

Many districts throughout the region have released reopening surveys for families, staff, and community members after guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Department of Education.

The final submissions deadline is July 31, and the Governor is scheduled to make a decision during the first week of August.

