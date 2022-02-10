(WWTI) — Additional food assistance will be available to households in New York in February.

On February 10, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum amount of food benefits for February 2022.

Additionally, all SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits will receive a supplemental allotment later in February. This brought the overall amount of food assistance this month to $230 million.

According to Governor Hochul, this supplemental amount is provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP.

“The pandemic continues to exacerbate food insecurity throughout New York State, which is reflected by the large number of households that continue to rely on the lifeline that is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “These vital food benefits are playing an integral role in helping New Yorkers put food on the table, providing much-needed relief as we continue to take aggressive measures in our fight against COVID-19.”

The Governor’s Office confirmed that households nearing or at the maximum amount of benefits will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP households outside of New York City should see these benefits posted between February 10 and the end of the day on Thursday, February 17. SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits posted between February 10 and February 25.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is federally funded overseen by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. A breakdown of benefits per household size is listed below:

Household Size Maximum Allotment 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 For each additional member $ 188 +

Payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.