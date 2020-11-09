Additional student at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has announced that a student at the Bohlen Technical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

The Center stated that they are currently working with Public Health to conduct contact tracing and affected areas are being disinfected.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES also confirmed on November 5, 2020, that a positive COVID-19 case at the Bohlen Technical Center. Currently, two students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.