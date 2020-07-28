FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Army and the 10th Mountain Division updated their travel restrictions through the Fort Drum General Order 1E.
The executive order remains in effect, extending the 350-mile radius, but additional states and counties have been added to the list of restrictions.
The following areas within the radius are now restricted:
- Albany County, NY
- Erie County, NY
- Monroe County, NY
- Nassau County, NY
- New York City, NY
- Oneida County, NY
- Onondaga County, NY
- Suffolk County, NY
- Hampden County, MA
- Suffolk County, MA
- Essex County, NJ
- Allegheny County, PA
- Philadelphia County, PA
- Washington District of Columbia
- State of Ohio
- State of Delaware
- State of Maryland
- State of Virginia
- Canada
The trusted traveler program remains suspended, and soldiers must submit a DA-31 to the first O-3 in their chain and obtain approval to meet or reside with any non-local visitor.
Read the whole order on the 10th Mountain Division Website.
LATEST STORIES:
- NYS kicks off Census Push Week
- Additional travel restrictions for Fort Drum soldiers and visitors
- North Country lawmakers call for justice after noose found in Massena
- Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers
- Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.