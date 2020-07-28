Additional travel restrictions for Fort Drum soldiers and visitors

Fort Drum General Order 1E Travel Restrictions, updated 7/28/2020 (photo: 10th Mountain Division)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Army and the 10th Mountain Division updated their travel restrictions through the Fort Drum General Order 1E.

The executive order remains in effect, extending the 350-mile radius, but additional states and counties have been added to the list of restrictions.

The following areas within the radius are now restricted:

  • Albany County, NY
  • Erie County, NY
  • Monroe County, NY
  • Nassau County, NY
  • New York City, NY
  • Oneida County, NY
  • Onondaga County, NY
  • Suffolk County, NY
  • Hampden County, MA
  • Suffolk County, MA
  • Essex County, NJ
  • Allegheny County, PA
  • Philadelphia County, PA
  • Washington District of Columbia
  • State of Ohio
  • State of Delaware
  • State of Maryland
  • State of Virginia
  • Canada

The trusted traveler program remains suspended, and soldiers must submit a DA-31 to the first O-3 in their chain and obtain approval to meet or reside with any non-local visitor.

Read the whole order on the 10th Mountain Division Website.

