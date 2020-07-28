Additional travel restrictions for Fort Drum soldiers and visitors

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Army and the 10th Mountain Division updated their travel restrictions through the Fort Drum General Order 1E.

The executive order remains in effect, extending the 350-mile radius, but additional states and counties have been added to the list of restrictions.

The following areas within the radius are now restricted:

Albany County, NY

Erie County, NY

Monroe County, NY

Nassau County, NY

New York City, NY

Oneida County, NY

Onondaga County, NY

Suffolk County, NY

Hampden County, MA

Suffolk County, MA

Essex County, NJ

Allegheny County, PA

Philadelphia County, PA

Washington District of Columbia

State of Ohio

State of Delaware

State of Maryland

State of Virginia

Canada

The trusted traveler program remains suspended, and soldiers must submit a DA-31 to the first O-3 in their chain and obtain approval to meet or reside with any non-local visitor.

Read the whole order on the 10th Mountain Division Website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.