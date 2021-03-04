Addressing wifi needs: Jefferson County launches broadband access survey

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is working to address wifi needs and create a “connected future.”

The Development Authority of the North Country has launched the Jefferson County Broadband Access survey. The survey aims to collect data regarding internet access and affordability in the county.

According to the Development Authority, the purpose of the survey is to ultimately determine underserved areas of the county and help address internet needs by helping residents gain access to wifi and broadband.

More specifically, survey results will measure underserved areas of the county, speed and efficiency of internet options and adorability of internet options. This data will be determined by asking questions such as:

“What type of internet access do you have?;” “How much are you paying per month for internet access;” and “How much more would you be willing to pay, per month, for significantly improved service?”

The online survey asks local residents to submit responses online regarding personal or business access to wifi. The survey includes two separate assessment for homes ad businesses.

The Jefferson County Broadband Access survey will be available through March 31, 2021. All residents and business owners are encouraged to participate.