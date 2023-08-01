ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club will host its inaugural ride Cycle the St. Lawrence bike event on Sunday, August 27.

The ride is slated to start at Bonnie Castle in Alexandria Bay and continues with views of castles and lighthouses from the river, with vineyards and Amish Farms on the shores of Black Lake.

There will be an after-party at Bonnie Castle with live music, food and views of the sunset. More than 100 cyclists are slated to take one of three different routes along the St. Lawrence Seaway. Three options are available, with both recreational and competitive timed options for each.

Here are the routes:

The St. Lawrence Seaway Century, 100 Miles from Alexandria Bay looping through

Ogdensburg, along Black Lake to Clayton, with the finish line at Bonnie Castle. Le Fleuve Saint-Laurent Metric Century, 62 miles of river and lake views, with

Bonnie Castle hosting the finish and after-party. Lighthouses & Castles, 35 miles of the best views the 1,000 Islands have to offer,

also ending at Bonnie Castle

The ride will have support wagons and aid stations. Some of these stations are the Fredrick Remington Museum in Ogdensburg, Bella Brook Winery in Hammond, and Coyote Moon Vineyards in Clayton.

For additional local information, contact Calvin Campany, president of the AFCC at adkfoothillscc@gmail.com. To register, visit https://www.bikereg.com/cycle-the-st-lawrence.