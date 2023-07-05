CAMDEN, CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – According to a press release, The Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club is presenting a series of different races with different skill levels and age groups for fun and challenging races with spectator-friendly action.

Six different races include an under 15 years old, a 15-18-year-old, and a kids fun free lap along with beginner, intermediate, and expert adult categories for men and women.

Each event starts at 7 a.m. with the opening of the course for riding and registration and racing will start at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to wrap up around 12:20 p.m., to avoid the afternoon heat.

Registration for the events is available for the following dates and locations:

The top three finishers will receive a wooden engraved medal. All profits from this series will go to starting a fundraiser for a Kids Bicycle Adventure Team that is expected to start next year.