Adirondack Rail Trail on its way to be longest scenic railway nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A key milestone has been announced for the Adirondack Rail Trail.

New York State Department of Transportation, Environmental Conservation and the State Office of General Services announced a major milestone for development of the Adirondack Rail Trail and a 34-mile recreational path. The Department of Transportation has officially broken ground on a $1.9 million project.

A project set to begin this fall will rehabilitate the existing rails between Big Moose and Tupper Lake, working to create the longest scenic railways in the United States. The Adirondack Rail Trail will connect Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake.

An additional project will work to remove tracks from the previous railroad right-of-way between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid. This is set to convert the sit into a shared-use path.

According to the DEC, these two projects are components of the 2020 Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor Unit Management Plan.

“Today is a critical step in the creation of the Adirondack Rail Trail,” stated DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Providing a 34-mile accessible recreation trail in the northern corridor and the nation’s longest scenic railway in the southern corridor, this development will expand and enhance visitor experiences and help to drive Adirondack economies. Visitors and local residents alike will be able to experience the excitement of a trail ride through some of the Adirondacks’ most remote and spectacular areas.”

Design for the projects administered by the Department of Transportation with be lead by the New York State Office of General Services. The trails are set to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Department of Environmental Conservation will assume management of the trail.

Construction of Adirondack Rail trail is scheduled to begin in 2022 and will be completed in phases. The multi-use recreation trail is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

