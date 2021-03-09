Adirondack Railroad expanding service to Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — All-aboard! The Adirondack Railroad is expanding its service north to Tupper Lake, New York.

This expansion is a part of the Adirondack Railroads goal of becoming the longest excursion railroad in the county. It be completed upon the rehabilitation between Snow Junction and Otter Lake.

According to the Railroad, upon completion, contractors will have installed over 90,000 new cross ties and will resurface the railroad between the two locations.

The Railroad also is planning on adding stops along the way to Tupper Lake.

Adirondack Railroad Preservation Society Bill Branson commented on the project.

“Plans are already well developed; plans that will create destinations and stops along the line north to Tupper Lake,” stated Branson. “The names of places such as Beaver River, Brandreth, Nehasane, Sabattis, and Horseshoe will again come alive and rise in the consciousness of people as they are reunited with Adirondack Park legend because of our service.”

The Adirondack Railroad is also seeking volunteers to help mange new services. The railroad is in the process of interviewing people who have an interest in helping grow the Adirondack Railroad. Interested applicants have been instructed to call 315-724-0700.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2021.