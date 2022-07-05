KEENE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Route 73 shuttle system in the Adirondacks will return this weekend.

This shuttle system, managed by the Department of Environmental Conservation, Essex County and Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, helps to manage safe and sustainable visitation in the Adirondacks High Peaks region.

According to DEC, the system was first launched in 2021 in response to persistent public safety concerns regarding parking along the Route 73 corridor.

“The busy hiking season has started and access to the High Peaks is critical to protect,” Town of Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said in a press release. “The Route 73 Shuttle is an effective means to provide safe parking and a tool for educating hikers, and at the town of Keene we are happy to see this partnership between the state and county resume operations for the hiking season. Ride the shuttle and reduce the parking crunch.”

The primary shuttle route starts and ends at the Marcy Field parking area. It then makes stops to both pickup and drop-off riders at three popular trailheads along Route 73.

Stops include the Rooster Comb trailhead, Giant Mountain Ridge Trail and Roaring Brook Falls. Town of Keene and DEC stewards will be stationed at Marcy Field to help hikers navigate the shuttle system

The shuttle is free and will operate on weekends and holidays from July 9 to October 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, the shuttle will now run on selected weekends in August and October from Frontier Town Gateway in North Hudson. An overnight shuttle program will also be piloted in August.

One bus, which can hold up to 20 riders, is currently scheduled to operate. The system is available on a first-come-first-served basis. Pets are not allowed on the suttle.